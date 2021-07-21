Majority of public in favor of sewer line expansion in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, WV (WVNS) — A second public hearing about a multimillion dollar infrastructure plan in Raleigh County wrapped up Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

The county is looking to install a sewer line from I-64 to Grandview Park. This line would give residents along Grandview Road the option to hook up to a sewer line from the Shady Spring Public Service District instead of septic tanks. Raleigh County Commissioner Dave Tolliver said the area in question is not a suitable place for septic tanks.

“Grandview Road sits on rock and a lot of people’s septic system will not drain into the soil, it comes to the top of the water. And we get calls all the time, their neighbor’s sewer is running over into their yard and they can’t use their yard. So after a long discussion with Shady Spring Public Service District, we agreed to try one more time,” said Tolliver.

Tolliver said Wednesday’s meeting went well; much better than four years ago when they received threats from upset residents. He said the majority of people are in favor of adding a sewer line. County Commissioners need 80 percent of the public to agree to do the project. They have until September 2021 to reach 80. The total estimated cost of the project is $28 million.