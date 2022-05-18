(WVNS) — First Lady Cathy Justice and her office are hosting a West Virginia Birthday Cake contest to celebrate the state’s 159th birthday!

People of the Mountain State can create and submit an original cake recipe. One of those recipes will be chosen and named the official West Virginia birthday cake and will be served every year on June 20th!

“The Governor and I are so excited to see all of the wonderful entries and choose a recipe that truly honors West Virginia.” First Lady Kathy Justice

The ingredients used in the cake should remind people of West Virginia. Your submission should include:

List of cake ingredients

Steps to make the cake batter

List of ingredients for icing/glaze

Steps to make the cake icing or glaze

Submissions can also include suggestions for special toppings or decorations for the cake as well as details about the recipe. Pitch to the judges why the cake should be the “official” West Virginia birthday cake!

The deadline for submissions is Tuesday, June 7, 2022, on the Birthday Cake Contest Entry page.