BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Rain or shine, the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles are working hard to light up Friday nights in Beckley this season.

The team features some new players in key roles, including senior Elijah Waller, who looks ready to take over a large portion of the carries at running back, while also starring in the Woodrow secondary.

Waller said last year’s loss to Huntington in the first round of the playoffs left a bad taste in his mouth. So this year the goal isn’t just to make the playoffs, it is to keep winning once they get there.

“We always want to make it back to the playoffs, but we want to go farther than we did (last year.) We didn’t really succeed how we wanted to, and we didn’t play up to the expectations that we had,” Waller said.

Woodrow head coach Street Sarrett believes the Flying Eagles have the talent to do just that, and he is not shying away from setting postseason goals either.

“We’re going to get to the playoffs and then we’re going to go from there,” Sarrett said. “These guys have it set in their minds they’re gonna win that playoff game and keep going forward.”

Of course, it won’t be up to Waller alone to determine the Flying Eagles’ success. Elijah Redfern returns to the Woodrow Wilson backfield, where he and Waller will flank a new starting quarterback, junior Devin Richardson.

“Quarterback… Devin Richardson. Honestly I think he’s a D-1 guy. He can throw the ball 50 yards not even really stepping, warmed up, anything,” Waller said.

The trio will have to work together in Woodrow’s option offense to turn the goal of a playoff into a reality.