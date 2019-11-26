Man accused of filming girls through hole in bathroom wall

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man is accused of filming two girls through a hole in a bathroom wall.

The Exponent Telegram reports 45-year-old Oliver Wayne Matheny has been arrested and charged with felony use of minors in filming of sexually explicit conduct.

Monongalia County Sheriff Perry Palmer says Matheny is accused of filming the girls without their knowledge or consent in September 2018. It’s unclear what led authorities to Matheny, who remained jailed Monday. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

The West Virginia State Police website says Matheny is a registered sex offender who was convicted in 1993 of a sex offense against a child in Florida. He was sentenced to five years of probation.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Hospice of Southern West Virginia to hold Memorial Benefit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospice of Southern West Virginia to hold Memorial Benefit"

Local law enforcement suggests ways to protect home while away for Thanksgiving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local law enforcement suggests ways to protect home while away for Thanksgiving"

Princeton Christmas Parade to help small businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Princeton Christmas Parade to help small businesses"

WV employment numbers best in over a decade

Thumbnail for the video titled "WV employment numbers best in over a decade"

Local hunter breaking down stereotypes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local hunter breaking down stereotypes"

Bluefield Holiday of Lights just days away from opening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bluefield Holiday of Lights just days away from opening"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News