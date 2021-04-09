Man accused of keeping money raised for family of murdered boy

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A man who threw a basketball tournament for a grieving family is accused of stealing all the proceeds.

Troopers arrested Kevin Webb Friday, April 9, 2021, and charged him with Obtaining under false pretense. A criminal complaint stated Webb organized a basketball tournament in Wyoming County for Felicia Brown’s family. She was attacked by her boyfriend, Rashad Thompson, in Beckley on March 18, 2021. Her 7 year-old son, Tre’shaun Brown, was murdered.

Court documents state Webb advertised the event on social media, and told the family the event would be for their benefit. When the family asked Webb about the proceeds, he said there was not a large amount of money raised. Troopers said they saw text messages between Webb and Brown. Webb said he wanted to raise more before giving money to the family.

After he was questioned by troopers, Webb admitted he raised more than $1,000. Instead, he used the money for personal use, and claimed he pay the family back with his stimulus check.

Webb is now being held in the Southern Regional Jail.