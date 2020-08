RICHWOOD, WV (WVNS) — A Nicholas County man was arrested on sexual abuse charges. According to a release on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 the crimes happened five years ago.

Johnny Lee Holmes was arrested and charged with nine counts of First Degree Sexual Abuse. The incident involved an 11-year-old boy. It happened from August to October 2015.

Holmes is in jail and his bond was set to $90,000. The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating.