Man accused of running down Mercer County deputy arrested, again

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A Princeton man is in handcuffs for a second time in an investigation which spanned four days. Matthew Davis, 34, of Princeton is facing 18 charges including injuring a Mercer County Deputy.

The case began at 10:19 a.m. on Feb. 17, 2021 when deputies were called to a business in the Kegley area of Mercer County. A car was stopped in the entrance to the parking lot and the people inside were believed to have overdosed.

Deputies spoke with the driver, Matthew Davis, who refused to identify himself at the time. The passenger eventually unlocked the doors. While Deputy Bish was working to get Davis out of the car, Davis put the vehicle in gear and accelerated, injuring the deputy. This led to a chase which ended on County Route 71.

Davis was taken to Princeton Community Hospital after he refused to take drug test. While he was being evaluated, Davis checked himself out the hospital and ran from police.

On Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, West Virginia State Troopers were called to a home in Spanishburg at 7 p.m. The homeowner said there was a suspicious car parked outside.

The driver refused to identify himself or get out of the car. He then drove off nearly hitting the trooper. The driver was later identified as Matthew Davis. He was able to lose troopers during a chase, but crashed his vehicle into a power pole along Route 19.

Davis left the car after the wreck. A search revealed a handgun hidden under the floor mat. Deputies assisted troopers and tracked Davis to Spanishburg where he was arrested at a home.

For the combined incidents, Davis is facing the following charges:

Concealing a deadly weapon Driving on a license revoked for DUI Driving on a suspended license Being a prohibited person with a firearm DUI with Injuries Unlawful assault on a Governmental Representative Assault during the commission of a felony Leaving the scene of an accident with property damage Assault on an officer Giving false information No insurance Obstruction Fleeing in a vehicle Fleeing with reckless indifference, two counts Fleeing in a vehicle with injury Fleeing on foot Fleeing while DUI

Davis is in the Southern Regional Jail. His bond for the incident on Feb. 17 is $50,000. He was given a $100,000 cash only bond in connection with the charges on Feb. 20.