Man accused of sexually assaulting teen in church parking lot

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — An incident on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 lands man in jail on a sexual assault charge. Cordero Robert High, 31, is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl in a church parking lot.

Law enforcement officers spotted a car in the lot of Advent Christian Church on Sunday at 9:46 p.m. There were two people in the back seat. When an officer approached the car, Mr. High jumped out. During the investigation, officers discovered the victim was underage.

Mr. High is charged with Third Degree Sexual Assault. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $30,000 bond. He is also a convicted sex offender. The previous charge was from Feb. 21, 2013 for Attempted Solicitation of a Minor via Computer.