Man admits guilt in child pornography investigation

IAEGER, WV (WVNS) — A man from McDowell County admitted his guilt in a child pornography investigation.

According to a release from the U.S Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Timothy Edwards, 25 of Iaeger, admitted from April 2020 through February 2021 he sexually abused a 12-year-old girl. According to statements in court, during that time frame, Edwards produced multiple videos of himself engaged in sexual intercourse with the minor. He also told the victim to make and send sexually explicit videos of herself to him.

Edwards faces at least 15 and up to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced on May 2, 2022.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.