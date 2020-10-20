Man arrested after 3-year-old taken to hospital with broken arm, bruises

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — A man is in jail facing child neglect charges after a 3-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with a broken arm and multiple bruises.

According to court documents, officers were called to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, for a 3-year-old being taken to the emergency room with a broken bone. When officers arrived, they saw the little girl also had severe bruising to both of her eyes and head.

A criminal complaint said the suspect, Michael Bostic, gave a statement to police saying the little girl was jumping on the bed, he picked her up by the arms and “heard a crunch and put her back down”.

The victim was taken to Charleston Area Medical Center for further medical treatment due to the severe break of her upper arm.

Bostic also stated when he found out police were called about the victim’s injuries he began drinking alcohol while with his 2-month-old son.

Bostic was arrested and charged with child abuse and child neglect. He’s being held in the Southern Regional Jail.