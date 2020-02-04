Man arrested after allegedly forcing child to eat dog feces, drink urine

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A man is in jail after he allegedly abused a young boy.

Court documents state Dakota Dillow forced the 9-year-old victim to eat dog feces, drink urine, and hit him in the back of the head with a metal toy gun. The victim also told investigators Dillow would get angry with him and assaulted him multiple times.

The alleged abuse was reported on June 24, 2019. Dillow was booked into Southern Regional Jail on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Dillow is charged with malicious wounding, sexual assault and child neglect. His bond was set at $50,000.