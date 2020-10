ROCK CREEK, WV (WVNS) — A man was arrested after reportedly robbing a store at gunpoint.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened at 3 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Family Dollar in Rock Creek. Deputies arrested Michael Metheny in connection to the robbery. He was charged with first degree robbery.

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies were helped by WV Division of Natural Resources Officers and WV State Troopers.