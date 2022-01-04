Man arrested after animals reportedly found without food or water

ROBSON, WV (WVNS) — An investigation into possible animal cruelty leads to an arrest in Fayette County.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said deputies and Fayette County Animal Control Officers were called to a home in Robson on December 14, 3021 for possible animal cruelty.

When investigators got to the home, they reported finding multiple puppies in a small cage with no food or water. They also found two other dogs in the backyard without food or water. Investigators also reported one of the dogs had what appeared to be household trash in its living area.

Ronald Short, 65 of Robson, was charged with four counts of Animal Cruelty and Unlawful Disposition of Litter. He was arraigned and released on a $2,500 bond.