UPDATE (10:14 a.m. on Friday, May 19): The Beckley man who was arrested on Thursday, May 18, 2023, after allegedly abusing a three-year-old was a teacher at the Kanawha County daycare where it happened, according to a criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint for 21-year-old Caleb Staunton, of Beckley, said he was trying to get the socks off of the victim when he “aggressively ripped” them off, and lifted up the victim’s legs which caused them to fall out of the chair.

When the child sat back down, the complaint said Staunton grabbed the back of their head and “yanked” their head back and held it there for “several seconds.” Staunton then “got over top of the victim’s head and appeared to speak to him.”

The complaint said Staunton told law enforcement the victim threw shoes at him, but that was not shown on surveillance.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Beckley man was arrested on Thursday, May 18, 2023, after allegedly abusing a three-year-old at a Kanawha County daycare.

According to the West Virginia State Police (WVSP), the incident happened at the Discovery Kingdom Day Care in Kanawha County. Troopers said they were called there after being informed by the staff about a child abuse incident.

The WVSP said 21-year-old Caleb Staunton, of Beckley, was arrested after an investigation showed that he physically abused the three-year-old.

Staunton was charged with child abuse, according to the WVSP.

