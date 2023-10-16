SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia State Police are investigating a series of alleged incidents that killed one man and left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

24-year-old Dustin Dale Young was arrested and charged with numerous crimes after a violent rampage in Nicholas County on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Around 6:40 Sunday evening, Nicholas County Emergency Operations Center received a call about a single-vehicle accident on Route 41. Young, who was driving the car in the accident, then allegedly stole the car of a passerby who stopped to check on him.

After allegedly stealing the car, Young was accused of driving to a woman’s house and attacking her with a hammer. The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Following the attack, Young allegedly crashed the stolen car into another vehicle, killing the other driver.

An officer with the Summersville City Police Department arrived on the scene of the crash and attempted to help the driver, who was trapped inside his car.

While the officer was attempting to assist the crash victim, Young allegedly stole the officer’s police cruiser and fled into Craigsville.

Young was eventually brought to a stop in the stolen cruiser by the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department. He was taken into custody by Senior Trooper L.L. Cox with the West Virginia State Police.

Young is currently being held at Central Regional Jail.