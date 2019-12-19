Man arrested after reportedly threatening to kill law enforcement, beating woman

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — A man is in jail accused of beating a woman up and threatening to kill law enforcement officers, according to court documents.

A deputy with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a home in White Sulphur Springs for a domestic call Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Court documents reveal a woman ran out of the home covered in blood and yelled for help.

Law enforcement officers went inside the home and found the suspect, Adam Tyler Wade. Wade yelled at the officers and threatened to kill them. The investigation also revealed Wade disconnected the phone line while the victim was on the phone with 911.

The victim was taken to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, and is believed to have a brain bleed, along with several other injuries. She was later taken to another hospital.

Wade is facing a long list of charges including Strangulation, Unlawful Assault, Obstructing an Officer, Assault on Officer, Domestic Battery, Interfering with Emergency Communications.