Man arrested, facing drug charges after visit from Child Protective Services

SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — A visit from Child Protective Services lands a man in jail on drug charges.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said deputies escorted Child Protective Services to a home in Scarbro for an investigation Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Inside the home, deputies found methamphetamines, counterfeit methamphetamines, packaging supplies, and scales. Deputies also found firearms, one of them was listed as stolen. The home owner is prohibited from having a firearm

Michael Coleman, 46 of Scarbro, was arrested on scene and charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics, Receiving/Transferring Stolen Property and 2 counts of Prohibited Person in Possession of Firearms.