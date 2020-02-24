Man arrested for inappropriately touching victims, offering to take victims to store for sexual acts

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man is facing sexual abuse charges after inappropriately touching two victims, and offering to take them to the store in exchange for sexual acts, according to court documents.

The victims told an officer with the Oak Hill Police Department, along with a Child Protective Service Worker, Henry Walker touched them and made them feel uncomfortable. The victims said they were afraid to tell someone what happened in fear of what would happen to them. The investigation began in December 2019.

Walker was booked into Southern Regional Jail on Friday, February 21, 2020. He is charged with two counts of sexual abuse. His bond is set at $50,000.

