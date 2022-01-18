Man arrested for reportedly attacking someone with a knife

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — An arrest is made after officers received a call about an alleged fight involving a knife in Mercer County.

Office B.L. Charette with the Princeton Police Department was called to a home on Thorn Street on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. When the officer arrived, he saw the suspect, Mark Adam Meadows, in a struggle with the victim. The officer reported blood splatter throughout the living room. He said he found the victim suffering from a stab wound to the chest and cuts on his face. The officer provided life saving measures to the victim and applied pressure to the stab wound.

The officer also reportedly found a knife covered in blood and said it was broken in the reported attack. The victim was taken to a local hospital. We’re still working to find out how serious his injuries are.

Meadows was taken into custody. According to the Regional Jail Website, he was charged with malicious wounding.