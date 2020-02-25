Man arrested for trying to meet underage girl for sex

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man is facing charges for reportedly trying to meet up with a underage victim for sex after seeing an ad on Craigslist, according to court documents.

A criminal complaint stated Glenn Vass communicated with someone he thought was selling a 13-year-old girl for sexual purposes between Jan. 20 and Feb. 11, 2020. During the conversation, Vass said he would have sex with the 13-year-old for $20 and prescription medication.

Raleigh County Deputies interviewed Vass on February 11, 2020. He told investigators he was going to meet the girl on two separate occasions. He also admitted he had intentions of meeting the girl for sexual acts.

Vass is charged with Solict a minor via computer. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $75,000 bond.