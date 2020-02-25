Man arrested for trying to meet underage girl for sex

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man is facing charges for reportedly trying to meet up with a underage victim for sex after seeing an ad on Craigslist, according to court documents.

A criminal complaint stated Glenn Vass communicated with someone he thought was selling a 13-year-old girl for sexual purposes between Jan. 20 and Feb. 11, 2020. During the conversation, Vass said he would have sex with the 13-year-old for $20 and prescription medication.

Raleigh County Deputies interviewed Vass on February 11, 2020. He told investigators he was going to meet the girl on two separate occasions. He also admitted he had intentions of meeting the girl for sexual acts.

Vass is charged with Solict a minor via computer. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Members of White Sulphur Springs community remember Katherine Johnson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Members of White Sulphur Springs community remember Katherine Johnson"

Town of Richlands offering utility assistance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Town of Richlands offering utility assistance"

Two candidates on ballot for Greenbrier County Sheriff

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two candidates on ballot for Greenbrier County Sheriff"

Fayetteville PD receives donations to help comfort kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayetteville PD receives donations to help comfort kids"

VA senators reject pay raise, deputies say they're being punished for speaking out against gun laws

Thumbnail for the video titled "VA senators reject pay raise, deputies say they're being punished for speaking out against gun laws"

Hospice of Southern West Virginia offering bereavement support

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospice of Southern West Virginia offering bereavement support"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News