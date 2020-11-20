Man arrested in connection to threats made towards Gov. Justice

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia man has been charged with threatening Gov. Jim Justice and his staff over public health restrictions implemented in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

West Virginia State Police say Charleston resident, 49-year-old Steven Long was arrested Thursday night and charged with terroristic threatening.

A criminal complaint says Long tweeted calls for “LynchMob” violence in retaliation for the governor’s requirement that people wear masks in public to reduce the spread of infections. It is reported that Long told troopers he was exercising his First Amendment right to free speech.

It is not clear whether he has an attorney.