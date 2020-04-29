Man behind bars for reportedly beating children

LOOKOUT, WV (WVNS) — A man is behind bars facing a lengthy list of charges after reportedly abusing young children and an older woman in Fayette County.

According to court documents, an investigation with the Child Protective Services Unit began back in May 2019, concerning allegations of domestic violence, drug use, and child abuse and neglect in reference to Jeffery Petitt.

Petitt is accused of physically abusing a child by striking him in the face, kicking him in the side, and knocking the child into a coffee table. The incident reportedly happened in January 2020. During this same incident, investigators believe Petitt choked a woman. He also assaulted another child, causing extensive bruising.

Investigators also believe Petitt abused methamphetamine.

A warrant was issued for Petitt’s arrest. He was booked into Southern Regional Jail Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Petitt is charged with child abuse resulting in injury, strangulation, and domestic violence.