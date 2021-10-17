Man carries cross through Beckley to share word of Jesus

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Since 1975, Rick Newton carried this cross in New Orleans, Fiji, Belgium, and countless other countries around the world. On Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, he carried the same cross in Beckley, West Virginia.

“It’s just a day to share Jesus with Beckley and to walk and to pray with the city,” said Newton.

Throughout his journey carrying the cross, Newton said hearts and minds have changed from presidents of foreign countries, biker gangs, prostitutes, and regular everyday people. On Sunday, he carried it for the youth at Northgate Baptist Church.

“They’re looking for answers. They’re sick and tired of being sick and tired and the cross is what brings hope,” said Newton.

Newton said he was not always a believer, but one day that all changed. And now, he walks.

“It changed my life. I spent the first twenty years of my life not believing in God. I grew up on the streets in Miami. I was thrown out of my house in my mid-teens. Both of my parents died alcoholics, I quit school in the 10th grade. I was angry and empty. But I met the Lord on the 10th day of June in 72 and God changed me,” said Newton.

Newton and his wife are taking a break from the walk. They just purchased a house in Princeton and he is the Interim Pastor at Northgate. He said he will continue preaching the word and sharing his experience.

For more information on Newton and his pilgrimage, you can visit his website here: http://rncrosscarrier.org/.