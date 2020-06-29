Man charged after niece fatally shot

COTTAGEVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been charged in the shooting death of his 11-year-old niece.

News outlets report 36-year-old Andrew Scott Jackson of Cottageville was charged with felony child neglect resulting in death after the shooting Friday night. According to a criminal complaint, he told Jackson County sheriff’s deputies he was cleaning his mother’s gun when it went off, striking him in the hand and his niece in the chest. Jackson was not legally allowed to possess a firearm due to a previous felony drug conviction.

Jackson is being held on $150,000 bond in the South Central Regional Jail.

