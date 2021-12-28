Man charged with burglary after caught on surveillance footage

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — A man is facing several charges after he is accused of breaking into a restaurant in Greenbrier County.

Deputies with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a burglary at Alfredo’s in Rainelle Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Deputies said the back door of the restaurant was forced open. The suspect, Gregory Foley of Rainelle, was identified as the suspect from surveillance footage.

Officers with the Rainelle Police Department, State Troopers, and Deputy S. L. Morris of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office went to Foley’s home in Rainelle where he was found to be in violation of a protective order. Investigators said Foley was arrested for violation of a protective order. During the arrest, Foley was questioned about the burglary at Alfredo’s. Foley reportedly admitted to being involved in the crime.

Foley was then charged with Burglary, two counts of Destruction of Property, Possession of a Controlled Substance, along with the violation of a protective order.