Man charged with dealing heroin following a traffic stop in Welch

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — An early morning traffic stop in Welch leads to the arrest of man for dealing drugs. Derrick Matney of Caretta was pulled over at around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.

When deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office searched Matney’s vehicle they found a large amount of heroin and crack cocaine. He was arrested and charged with a laundry list of crimes including Possession with Intent to Deliver, Battery on a Police Officer, Obstruction, Maintaining a Vehicle for the Sale of a Controlled Substance, DUI, Driving on a Revoked License for DUI and Failure to Yield at a Stop Sign.

Matney was arraigned in front of Magistrate Daniel Mitchell. His bond was set at $52,000. Matney is being held in McDowell County until he can be transferred to the Southwestern Regional Jail.