KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing DUI charges in a crash that caused a woman to lose her unborn child.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Wickline, 29, of Greenbrier County, was arrested on July 20, 2022, on a felony charge of “Driving Under the Influence Causing Death.”

Deputies said the head-on crash happened near the 114-mile marker in the Sissonville area on the morning of Monday, July 18, 2022. Authorities said Wickline was traveling north on I-77 when, according to witnesses, his vehicle crossed the median and went into the path of oncoming traffic in the southbound lanes and colliding with another vehicle.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was taken to an area medical center after telling responders she was concerned about her unborn child. Deputies said a doctor then “confirmed the death of the fetus.”

The sheriff’s office said Wickline was allegedly showing signs of impairment at the scene. Deputies said he allegedly told them he believed he was traveling on I-64 when he “fell asleep.” Deputies also said Wickline claimed he had had his cruise control set to 70 mph at the time of the crash.

Wickline was taken to a medical center to be treated for his injuries, and a blood draw was conducted. According to the sheriff’s office, the sample was sent to the West Virginia State Police Laboratory.

Wickline is being held at the South Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.