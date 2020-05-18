Man charged with murder after EMTs find body in Mercer County

LASHMEET, WV (WVNS) — A man is behind bars facing a murder charge after EMTs discovered a dead body.

According to detectives, Princeton Rescue Squad was called to a home on Reese Harmon Ridge Road in Lashmeet for an unrelated complaint Sunday, May 17, 2020. When they got there, the found the body of the victim outside of his home. The victim was identified as 72-year-old Benny Foutch.

Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department arrested Richard Ellison. He is charged with 2nd Degree Murder. The investigation is ongoing by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Bureau.