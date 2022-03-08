PIPESTEM, WV (WVNS) – Yesterday, March 7, 2022, Summers County Sheriffs Department received a confession after an investigation of a fire in the Pipestem area that could have burned out of control.





At 12:50 p.m. yesterday, Summers County Sheriff’s Department responded to a brush fire in the Pipestem area, on True Road. It was determined that the brush fire was not natural or accidental, because it had started from multiple points.

Summers County Volunteer Fire Department and Pipestem Volunteer Fire Department both responded to the scene in order to ensure the fires were put out. The fire burned three acres of land around True Road.

Sheriff Faris of Summers County Sheriff’s Department says that if the rain had not started when it did, the fire could have been much worse.

After responding to the scene and ensuring the fire was contained, Summers County Sheriff’s Department began an investigation into the cause of the fires to determine who caused them if they were intentional. The Sheriff’s Department acquired a search warrant for a house and a car in the area during the course of the investigation. Today, March 8, 2022, while the investigation was still ongoing, someone came forward and confessed to the crime.

Aaron Neely, 38, confessed to starting each of the fires.

After confessing, Aaron Neely now faces five counts of willfully unlawfully maliciously setting fire to lands. He faces one to five years in prison for each charge, and up to $54,000 fines for each.

Neely had a $25,000 bond, which he made. No mugshot was available.