BLUEWELL, WV (WVNS) – A man is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning in Mercer County.

Lieutenant Steven Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department confirmed deputies responded to a call about a shooting in Bluewell around 3 o’clock early Sunday morning.

When deputies arrived at Lynn’s Drive-in, they confirmed a black male was shot and killed. No identities for the victim or suspects have been released at this time

Corporal M.T. Hatfield and Lieutenant Sommers are investigating. They believe there are numerous eyewitnesses and cell phone video of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.