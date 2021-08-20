Man faces felony sexual abuse charge in Fayette County

BOOMER, WV (WVNS) — A man from Boomer is facing sexual abuse charges following an investigation into allegations made against him.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, following an investigation into sexual abuse claims made against him, arrest warrants were issued for Michael S. Jackson, of Boomer. Jackson was served these warrants last night in the Smithers area.

Michael S. Jackson is facing one felony sexual abuse charge. He will now await court proceedings.

Anyone with any information any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.