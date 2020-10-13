Man facing drug charges after deputies find pills inside car

CHARMCO, WV (WVNS) — A man is facing drug charges in Greenbrier County after deputies found more than 50 pills in his car.

Deputies with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department noticed a vehicle parked in front of an abandoned home in Charmco Monday, October 12, 2020. Deputies say the area is known for illegal drug activity.

Deputies said they talked to the driver, 58-year-old Robert Ferguson of Smoot, about why he was at the home. A K-9 sniffed around the vehicle and gave a positive hit for drugs.

Inside the car, deputies found 41 Alprazolam pills, seven Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills, and ten Alprazolam 2 mg pills.

Ferguson was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. He’s now being held in the Southern Regional Jail.