Man facing DUI charges after fatal accident in Mercer County

LASHMEET, WV (WVNS) — A man is behind bars following an accident that left one person dead.

Court documents state Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Matoaka Road in Lashmeet Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 for a car accident. Throughout the investigation, deputies talked to the people in one of the cars involved, Bobby Trent and Shana Holman.

According to a criminal complaint, Holman told deputies she was driving the car at the time of the accident. After a field sobriety test, a deputy asked Holman to submit a blood draw because she was showing signs of impairment. Trent then spoke up and said he was actually the one driving at the time of the accident. Holman said she would take the blame to keep Trent out of trouble.

Trent reportedly told deputies he had taken meth and heroin days prior to the accident. After a blood draw, it was determined Trent was under the influence of drugs while behind the wheel.

The people in the other vehicle involved in the collision were taken to the hospital. A nurse told deputies one person was dead, the other had serious injuries. The victims’ names are not being released at this time.

Deputies arrested Trent and charged him with DUI with death, obstruction, driving suspended, expired registration, no insurance, and DUI with injury. Trent is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Holman was taken to the hospital for a head injury following the accident. A warrant is pending for her arrest. Deputies said she will be charged with obstruction.