Man facing multiple charges after reportedly leading deputies on chase

OCEANA, WVY (WVNS) — A man is facing several charges in two counties and now spending time in jail after reportedly leading deputies on a chase.

On Monday, October 26, 2020, deputies with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department said they saw Adam Blankenship get in a car and drive away knowing his ID was revoked for a DUI. The deputy tried to pull Blankenship over, but he ended up leading them on a chase. It began on Rt. 971 in Oceana and ended up going over Huff Mountain into Logan County. We’re told by police Blankenship was finally stopped after the Logan County Sheriff’s Department set up a road block.

Blankenship is facing charges in both Logan and Wyoming Counties. His charges include fleeing with reckless indifference, fleeing on foot, driving DUI revoked, obstructing an officer, and 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance. He’s being held in the Southwestern Regional Jail.