Man facing several felony charges after reportedly strangling, striking woman with gun

ANSTED, WV (WVNS) — A man in Fayette County is facing charges following a reported incident involving a gun.

The victim told deputies the incident happened near Hawk’s Nest State Park on US Rt. 60 in Fayette County on Monday, October 25, 2021. The victim claimed while traveling on the road, the suspect approached her and blocked the roadway. He then reportedly pulled the victim from the car while holding a firearm and struck her. The victim said suspect then choked her until she lost consciousness. When the victim woke up, she convinced the suspect to take her home where she ran to a neighbors house.

Deputies with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department arrested Matthew Coleman, 29, of Jodie. He is charged with the felony offense of Strangulation and the misdemeanor offenses of Domestic Battery, Domestic Assault, and Brandishing a Deadly Weapon.

Coleman was taken to the Central Regional Jail.