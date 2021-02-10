Man killed after being hit by a car in Greenbrier County

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in Greenbrier County.

Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan said deputies responded to a report of a man hit by a vehicle. The call came in around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. The accident happened on US Route 219 North in Fairlea.

The man was identified as Johnny Ray Howard, Jr, age 39. Howard was taken to a local hospital, where he died of of his injuries.

Deputies said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene as the investigation went on.

Deputy S. C. Havens, of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, is the investigating officer. Deputy Havens was assisted by members of the Sheriff’s Office and the Lewisburg Police Department.