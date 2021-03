ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) -- When the levels of the Greenbrier River start to rise, people living in Alderson start to watch. Some people told 59News the level of the river is concerning to them, but for Judy Hoover, she said she has lived through several floods and feels prepared.

"Our mayor Travis called, he and I talked earlier because we are in charge of the Community Center and he told me 'I'll call you if we need it,' and I'm sitting in here cross-stitching, so you know how worried I am," Hoover said.