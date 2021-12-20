Man pleads guilty to federal gun crime in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man from Beckley will spend at least five years behind bars bars after pleading guilty to a having a gun in furtherance of drug trafficking on Monday, December 20, 2021.

According to documents and statements made in federal court, Curtis Harris, 34, of Beckley, sold 2.5 grams of fentanyl and a Cobra .380 handgun for $550 to someone working undercover on March 4, 2021. On March 11, 2021, officers used someone undercover for a second controlled purchase of fentanyl. Harris sold approximately 14 grams of fentanyl to the informant for $1400.

Harris pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to life in prison when he is sentenced on April 8, 2022.