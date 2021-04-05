Man reported missing out of Raleigh County is found safe

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — UPDATE: 4:00 p.m., Monday, April 5, 2021: According to WV State Troopers, Scott Miller has been found safe.

The Beckley Detachment of the West Virginia State Police thank the public for their help in locating Mr. Miller.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Monday, April 5, 2021 Scott Miller was reported missing to the Beckley Detachment of the West Virginia State Police.

Miller is a 38-year-old white man who was last seen in the Shady Spring area of Raleigh County. According to state troopers, Miller was last seen on March 26, 2021.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Scott Miller, should contact the Beckley Detachment of the West Virginia State Police immediately.