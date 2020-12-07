Man reportedly injures Tazewell homeowner after breaking in, dies from self-inflicted gunshot

TAZEWELL, VA, (WVNS) — A man is dead after apparently forcing himself into a woman’s home and injuring her.

Tazewell Police responded to a home on Muncy Lane in North Tazewell at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.

Inside, officers found a 49-year-old woman wounded by gunshot. They also noted an apparent forced entry into the home.

Police said John Lester, 48 of Tazewell, was going to be charged with Malicious Wounding and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony in relation to the incident. But investigators said they found Lester dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound before arresting him.

Officers and Tazewell County deputies are still investigating.

