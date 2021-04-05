Man sentenced for role in faking wife’s death at Grandview Overlook

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The man who conspired to fake his wife’s death is sentenced in court.

According to Lisa Johnston, the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, Rodney Wheeler pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct justice on Monday, April 5, 2021. He was sentenced to eight months of confinement, Two months of his sentence will be spent in jail, with the remaining six months on home confinement. He was also ordered to three years of supervised release.

The crime happened in May, 2020 when Wheeler’s wife Julie, faked her own death at the Grandview Overlook in Raleigh County. The investigation later revealed the fake report was for Julie to avoid federal sentencing in a health care fraud case. The report prompted a massive search effort for several days. Julie was later found by state troopers hiding at her home in Beaver.

Julie Wheeler was sentenced in February 2021, to a total of 54 months in federal prison for health care fraud and her own role in the obstruction conspiracy. Julie was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $289,055.07 for the overbilling scheme.