Man sentenced for soliciting minor in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One man is given the maximum sentence for soliciting a minor.

A Raleigh County judge sentenced Tyler Cox to no less than two years and no more than ten in prison. Cox will be eligible for parole in two years, but he could serve the entire sentence.

Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield said he hopes cases like this send a message to other potential offenders.

“To send the message that you will be sentenced to a maximum sentence of incarnation should you choose to engage in that type of activity. I think that a pretty good message to send,” Hatfield explained.

Hatfield said this case is a result of multiple law enforcement agencies working together.