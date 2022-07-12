LASHMEET, WV (WVNS) — A Mercer County man was sentenced to 80 years in prison on double murder charges on Monday, June 11, 2020.

Kenneth Adkins, 21, was sentenced for the 2020 murders of Dalton Ramsey and Josh Williams.

Josh Williams and Dalton Ramsey were found dead on Reese Harmon Ridge Road in the Lashmeet area of Mercer County on March 12, 2020.

Adkins was given the maximum sentence of 80 years in prison, 40 years for both men, by Mercer County Circuit Court Judge William Sadler. He pleaded guilty to two second degree murder charges earlier this year on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.