PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A man is going to jail for sexually assaulting someone under the age of 16.

Michael Blankenship was in Judge Wills’ courtroom on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. He was sentenced to 1-5 years. Once released, he will be on probation for 5 years.

After an investigation, police learned Blankenship unlawfully had sex with someone underage back in May of 2019 in Mercer County.