Man sentenced to prison after police find hundreds of child pornography images on computer

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man will spend five years in prison for distribution and attempted distribution of child pornography.

The crimes date back t0 2015. According to court documents, Eddie McKinney, 33, of Mt. Hope, distributed child pornography on his computer. He also admitted he knowingly had and distributed pictures of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

On March 23, 2016, law enforcement officers recovered hundreds of images of child pornography. McKinney pleaded guilty to the charge in February 2021.