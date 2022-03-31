PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A man from Rock, West Virginia was the second suspect to be sentenced to prison in a child neglect investigation in Mercer County.

Dakota Scott Dillow was sentenced to four to 20 years in prison for charges of conspiracy, sexual assault, and malicious assault.

Court documents state Dillow forced the 9-year-old victim to eat dog feces, drink urine. Dillow reportedly also hit the child in the back of the head with a metal toy gun. The victim also told investigators Dillow would get angry with him and assaulted him multiple times. The abuse was reported on June 24, 2019.

The sentencing comes after Dillow’s girlfriend, Kristy Asbury was sentenced in February to one to three years in prison for her role in the incident.

Dillow was sentenced to two to 10 years in prison for malicious assault one to five years for conspiracy, and one to five years for third-degree sexual assault. According to the Mercer County Circuit Clerk’s Office, all sentences must be served consecutively. Dillow will also have a time-served credit of 78 days.

Mercer County Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope presided over hearings for both Asbury and Dillow.