PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound during a shooting in the Princeton area.

According to a press release from West Virginia State Police, on January 29, 2023, at 11:08 AM, Tracy Clausen allegedly shot and wounded another man in the neck on Short Street in Princeton.

The man was transported to Princeton Community Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Clausen was arrested shortly after without further incident. He was charged with Malicious Wounding and is now waiting for his arraignment. Clausen’s mugshot is currently unavailable.

The shooting is currently under investigation by the West Virginia State Police. Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the investigating Trooper, TFC D.R. Kincaid.

