Man wanted for abduction in Monroe County

UNION, WV (WVNS) — Law enforcement in Monroe and Giles counties are searching for a man wanted on abduction charges.

Police in Rich Creek, Virginia are looking for 42-year-old Jason Travis Blankenship. They said he is wanted on abduction and several misdemeanor charges related to an incident beginning in Monroe County on Saturday, June 20, 2021. No further details on the incident were released.

Any with information is urged to contact the Rich Creek Police Department (RCPD) at 540-921-3842 or the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at 304-772-3911. RCPD said you can remain anonymous.

