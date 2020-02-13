Man wanted for rape in Baltimore arrested in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An alleged rapist wanted in Maryland is caught in Beckley.

The United States Marshals Service Task Force, made up of members of the USMS and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, found Fletcher Johnson III at Willbrian Apartments in Beckley Thursday, February 13, 2020.

Johnson is wanted in Baltimore, Maryland for 1st and 2nd degree rape, 1st and 2nd degree assault, and 3rd and 4th degree reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Johnson was arrested and will be held in the Southern Regional Jail, awaiting an extradition hearing before a Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge.