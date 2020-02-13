Man wanted for rape in Baltimore arrested in Beckley

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An alleged rapist wanted in Maryland is caught in Beckley.

The United States Marshals Service Task Force, made up of members of the USMS and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, found Fletcher Johnson III at Willbrian Apartments in Beckley Thursday, February 13, 2020.

Johnson is wanted in Baltimore, Maryland for 1st and 2nd degree rape, 1st and 2nd degree assault, and 3rd and 4th degree reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Johnson was arrested and will be held in the Southern Regional Jail, awaiting an extradition hearing before a Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Monroe County woman warning neighbors after someone tries to break-in

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monroe County woman warning neighbors after someone tries to break-in"

Monroe County woman warns neighbors after alleged home invasion, assault

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monroe County woman warns neighbors after alleged home invasion, assault"

Community remembers man who died in house fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community remembers man who died in house fire"

Raleigh Center, next door neighbor continue flood damage cleanup

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh Center, next door neighbor continue flood damage cleanup"

Troopers investigating after fight starts at rivalry basketball game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Troopers investigating after fight starts at rivalry basketball game"

New trail organization forming in Southern West Virginia

Thumbnail for the video titled "New trail organization forming in Southern West Virginia"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News