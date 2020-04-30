Man wanted in Mercer County arrested in Tennessee

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A man wanted in Mercer County on several charges related to obscene matter involving a minor is arrested in Tennessee.

According to detectives with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Ronnie Hogue, a 31-year-old resident of Southside, Tennessee was wanted in Mercer County for several felony crimes. Those charges include: Use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor, Employment or use of a minor to produce obscene matter, Use of a minor in filming sexually explicit conduct, and Distribution and exhibiting a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

He was arrested Monday, April 20, 2020 by the Montgomery Tennessee Sheriff’s Department. On Wednesday, April 29, 2020, Ronnie Hogue, was extradited from Montgomery County, Tennessee to Mercer County by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office Crimes Against Children Unit are investigating.

Due to the nature of the crime, no other information will be provided.